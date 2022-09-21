Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -18.55% Change This Year

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -18.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.34 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $12.16, the stock is -7.26% and -14.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.63 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock -22.81% off its SMA200. VOD registered -23.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.68%.

The stock witnessed a -15.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.35%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $34.06B and $45.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.94. Distance from 52-week low is -1.46% and -36.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.80B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.23%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -57.13% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -11.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.