What should you know before buying stock in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is -2.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.41% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is -2.07% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. APLE registered 3.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.09%.

The stock witnessed a -7.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.06%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.06 and Fwd P/E is 19.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.15% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.00M, and float is at 213.25M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KNIGHT GLADE M,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $16.21 per share for a total of $81047.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Woolley Howard E. (Director) bought a total of 613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $16.30 per share for $9995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4198.0 shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Perkins Elizabeth (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $8919.0. The insider now directly holds 174,143 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.64% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -35.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.