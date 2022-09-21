What should you know before buying stock in View Inc. (VIEW)

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) is -48.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $6.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIEW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 13.07% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -9.01% off its SMA200. VIEW registered -62.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.18%.

The stock witnessed a -6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.99%, and is 20.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

View Inc. (VIEW) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $426.06M and $80.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 439.96% and -70.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

View Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.40% this year.

View Inc. (VIEW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.25M, and float is at 175.09M with Short Float at 9.08%.

View Inc. (VIEW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at View Inc. (VIEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.