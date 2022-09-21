Why Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) is -55.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $8.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRUG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.38% off the consensus price target high of $9.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.38% higher than the price target low of $9.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -23.59% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.04% off its SMA200. DRUG registered -76.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.94%.

The stock witnessed a 13.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.03%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.47% over the week and 33.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.33% and -84.13% from its 52-week high.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.86M, and float is at 6.79M with Short Float at 0.48%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.