Why Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is -39.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -101.68% lower than the price target low of $5.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.81, the stock is 1.65% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -10.53% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -29.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.26%.

The stock witnessed a -4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.98%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 15427 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $3.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.89. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.66% and -44.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 24.26% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 24.08% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -35.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.