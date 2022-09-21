Why Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) is -67.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $24.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RENT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 33.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is -37.98% and -40.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock -51.53% off its SMA200. RENT registered a loss of -55.65% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -49.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.54%, and is -11.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has around 958 employees, a market worth around $197.77M and $266.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.75% and -89.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.08M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 12.50%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyman Jennifer,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hyman Jennifer sold 9,383 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $4.56 per share for a total of $42785.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Schembri Cara (GC & Secretary) sold a total of 891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $4.56 per share for $4063.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the RENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Steinberg Larry (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,612 shares at an average price of $4.56 for $11910.0. The insider now directly holds 387,886 shares of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.44% lower over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -33.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.