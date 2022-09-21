Why should you keep an eye on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is -19.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.28 and a high of $50.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -13.81% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.42, the stock is -3.34% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. BWA registered -11.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.11%.

The stock witnessed a -6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 49300 employees, a market worth around $8.65B and $14.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.58 and Fwd P/E is 7.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.83% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.90M, and float is at 235.58M with Short Float at 2.73%.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALAWAY TONIT M,the company’sEVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that CALAWAY TONIT M sold 17,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $40.27 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40380.0 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that CALAWAY TONIT M (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $38.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57923.0 shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Pryor Felecia J. (EVP & CHRO) disposed off 6,590 shares at an average price of $38.01 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 34,880 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is -35.16% lower over the past 12 months. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -51.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.