Why should you keep an eye on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -3.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.05 and a high of $17.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $16.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.78% off the consensus price target high of $25.81 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.97% higher than the price target low of $13.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.22, the stock is -3.03% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. TAK registered -22.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.57%.

The stock witnessed a -4.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $42.11B and $25.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.27% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.16B, and float is at 3.16B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.71% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -16.15% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 1.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.