Why SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is -36.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.12 and a high of $84.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $52.29, the stock is -6.88% and -11.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -23.91% off its SMA200. SSNC registered -24.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.22%.

The stock witnessed a -14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.68%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 24900 employees, a market worth around $13.47B and $5.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.33% and -38.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.90M, and float is at 222.88M with Short Float at 1.24%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanwar Rahul,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $62.50 per share for a total of $4.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) sold a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $63.06 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) disposed off 80,068 shares at an average price of $62.56 for $5.01 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 5.51% up over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is -7.62% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -4.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.