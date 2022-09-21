Will Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is -50.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $9.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -12.73% and -18.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -26.32% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -65.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.36%.

The stock witnessed a -17.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.57%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.33% and -68.18% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.46M, and float is at 128.42M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $3.24 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $3.15 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).