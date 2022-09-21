Will Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is -21.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.21 and a high of $62.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $47.42, the stock is -3.78% and -3.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -9.04% off its SMA200. BAM registered -9.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.37%.

The stock witnessed a -8.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $75.25B and $86.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.34% and -24.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2333.30% this year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 107 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $18.85 per share for a total of $74.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12263.0 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $18.59 per share for $46698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81623.0 shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 191,591 shares at an average price of $11.30 for $2.16 million. The insider now directly holds 11,622,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading 117.00% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -15.51% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -27.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.