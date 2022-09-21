Will Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -17.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.14 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $23.07, the stock is -6.06% and -7.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -10.03% off its SMA200. HR registered -9.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.34%.

The stock witnessed a -13.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $8.73B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.89 and Fwd P/E is 49.72. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.20% and -20.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYANT JOHN M JR,the company’sExecutive Vice President & GC. SEC filings show that BRYANT JOHN M JR sold 2,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $31.01 per share for a total of $89805.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -18.88% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -17.86% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -29.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.