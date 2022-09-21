Will Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is -10.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.05, the stock is 0.00% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -6.40% off its SMA200. SMFG registered -14.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.45%.

The stock witnessed a -0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 101023 employees, a market worth around $41.31B and $14.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.86. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.23% and -21.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.85B, and float is at 6.38B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -12.26% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -19.52% lower over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -19.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.