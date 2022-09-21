WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) down -19.93% since start of the year

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) is -19.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.62% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is -3.75% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -12.74% off its SMA200. WETF registered -13.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.42%.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.59%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $718.24M and $312.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.24 and Fwd P/E is 14.94. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.08% and -29.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.80% this year.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.05M, and float is at 110.03M with Short Float at 7.99%.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steinberg Jonathan L,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Steinberg Jonathan L sold 153,913 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.29 million shares.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Ziemba Peter M (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $6.76 per share for $33814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the WETF stock.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) that is trading -35.31% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -45.61% lower over the same period. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -14.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.