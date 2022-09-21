Xylem Inc. (XYL) Is Down -20.91% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is -20.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.08 and a high of $136.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $96.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.63% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.68% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -15.66% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.84, the stock is 0.41% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 2.13% off its SMA200. XYL registered -27.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.19%.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.77%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $17.28B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.81 and Fwd P/E is 30.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.58% and -30.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xylem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.70% this year.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.20M, and float is at 177.92M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Toussaint Claudia S,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Toussaint Claudia S sold 16,825 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $91.37 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40786.0 shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Harker Victoria D (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $100.26 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21099.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $96.65 for $57990.0. The insider now directly holds 7,553 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -24.52% down over the past 12 months and Xylem Inc. (XYL) that is -27.63% lower over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -3.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.