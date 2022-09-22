A peek at Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): Who has invested in It?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is -48.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.38% off the consensus price target high of $7.91 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $3.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is -2.84% and -11.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -42.04% off its SMA200. EQX registered -50.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.23%.

The stock witnessed a -7.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.15%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 683 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.40 and Fwd P/E is 43.13. Distance from 52-week low is 8.49% and -61.96% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.80% this year

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.69M, and float is at 280.62M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 80 times.