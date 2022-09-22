A peek at Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD): Who has invested in It?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) is -55.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $130.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSPD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $18.16, the stock is -4.13% and -9.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -31.43% off its SMA200. LSPD registered -85.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.77%.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.93%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $802.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1008.89. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.83% and -86.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.97M, and float is at 135.13M with Short Float at 3.95%.