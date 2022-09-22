A peek at Textron Inc. (TXT): Who has invested in It?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -20.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $79.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $62.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.62% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 12.09% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.54, the stock is -3.80% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -9.68% off its SMA200. TXT registered -9.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.05%.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.32%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $13.27B and $12.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.76% and -22.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.59M, and float is at 210.42M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bamford Mark S, the company’s VP and Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Bamford Mark S sold 2,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $72.90 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17362.0 shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Lupone E Robert (EVP, General Counsel and Secy) sold a total of 29,752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $72.63 per share for $2.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95990.0 shares of the TXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,150 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $81650.0. The insider now directly holds 17,362 shares of Textron Inc. (TXT).

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -18.89% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 1.46% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -31.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.