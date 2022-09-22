A peek at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH): Who has invested in It?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is -29.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.89 and a high of $93.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $65.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.71% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.91% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.06% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.09, the stock is -5.30% and -7.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -19.29% off its SMA200. WH registered -12.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.06%.

The stock witnessed a -7.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.79%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.81 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.32% and -32.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 283.90% this year

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.60M, and float is at 88.95M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cash Paul F, the company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secy. SEC filings show that Cash Paul F sold 30,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $79.94 per share for a total of $2.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11680.0 shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Rossi Nicola (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 16,873 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $89.65 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1972.0 shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Cash Paul F (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) disposed off 1,232 shares at an average price of $81.24 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,543 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH).