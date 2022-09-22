AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -34.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $71.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $43.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.24% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 26.36% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.71, the stock is -6.16% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -17.16% off its SMA200. AER registered -20.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.46%.

The stock witnessed a -7.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.48%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $11.01B and $6.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.81% and -40.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.30% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.37M, and float is at 239.19M with Short Float at 1.83%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -79.28% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -8.66% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -6.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.