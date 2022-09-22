Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Volatility At 2.01%, Should You Add A Position?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) is -11.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.73 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $16.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.9% higher than the price target low of $13.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is -7.21% and -7.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -10.40% off its SMA200. AQN registered -16.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.12%.

The stock witnessed a -9.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.99%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $11.67B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.03 and Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.16% and -20.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 677.82M, and float is at 677.45M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PG&E Corporation (PCG) that is 32.89% higher over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -19.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.