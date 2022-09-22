American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is -16.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $9.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is -20.93% and -18.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -8.68% off its SMA200. AXL registered -2.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.62%.

The stock witnessed a -23.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.51%, and is -13.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $915.52M and $5.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.28. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.01% and -35.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.50M, and float is at 112.09M with Short Float at 4.36%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -37.06% down over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is -15.33% lower over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -34.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.