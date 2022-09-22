BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.24% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is -4.55% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. BGCP registered -19.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.80%.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.88%, and is -4.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 3920 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.44 and Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.67% and -31.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.00% this year

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.61M, and float is at 302.88M with Short Float at 1.86%.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading -8.44% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -19.81% lower over the same period.