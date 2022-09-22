Biogen Inc. (BIIB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is -16.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.16 and a high of $304.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $204.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.86% off its average median price target of $224.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.55% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -8.93% lower than the price target low of $183.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.34, the stock is -1.73% and -5.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -6.52% off its SMA200. BIIB registered -32.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.49%.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.70%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 9610 employees, a market worth around $28.98B and $10.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.51% and -34.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.10% this year

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.90M, and float is at 145.00M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOGEN INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.65 million shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $5.33 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.75 million shares of the BIIB stock.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.76% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 0.00% lower over the same period.