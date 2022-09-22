Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -22.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.79 and a high of $54.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $24.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.11% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.29% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.28, the stock is -0.65% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. YOU registered -40.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.63%.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.41%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $3.90B and $341.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 103.32. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.22% and -55.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.41M, and float is at 62.93M with Short Float at 16.88%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cornick Kenneth L., the company’s President & CFO. SEC filings show that Cornick Kenneth L. sold 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $30.02 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Alclear Investments II, LLC (Director) sold a total of 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $30.02 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Cornick Kenneth L. (President & CFO) disposed off 77,291 shares at an average price of $30.04 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).