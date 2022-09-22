Dole plc (DOLE) Volatility At 3.88%, Should You Add A Position?

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is -40.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.24 and a high of $17.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOLE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is -11.38% and -12.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -30.97% off its SMA200. DOLE registered -47.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.85%.

The stock witnessed a -11.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is -13.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Dole plc (DOLE) has around 38500 employees, a market worth around $786.40M and $8.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.38. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.28% and -54.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Dole plc (DOLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dole plc (DOLE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.70% this year

Dole plc (DOLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.88M, and float is at 64.29M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Dole plc (DOLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) that is trading -14.87% down over the past 12 months.