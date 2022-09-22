Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) is 40.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $19.92, the stock is 14.61% and 56.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 92.57% off its SMA200. FMTX registered -12.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.44%.

The stock witnessed a 72.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 206.46%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.39% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 302.42% and -20.29% from its 52-week high.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.81M, and float is at 45.41M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Patrick F., the company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Patrick F. sold 5,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $9.78 per share for a total of $51283.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64884.0 shares.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Lee Frank D. (President and CEO) sold a total of 17,981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $9.78 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79769.0 shares of the FMTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Potts Jeannette () disposed off 4,672 shares at an average price of $9.78 for $45680.0. The insider now directly holds 22,358 shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX).

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 15.13% up over the past 12 months and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is 4.23% higher over the same period.