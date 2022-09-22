GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is -55.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.08 and a high of $105.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GXO stock was last observed hovering at around $39.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.11% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 21.63% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.75, the stock is -8.39% and -10.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock -35.83% off its SMA200. GXO registered -51.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.47%.

The stock witnessed a -9.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.07%, and is -10.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.54. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.03% and -61.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GXO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 589.30% this year

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.62M, and float is at 116.65M with Short Float at 2.89%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADLEY S JACOBS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $48.35 per share for a total of $249.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

GXO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that BRADLEY S JACOBS (Director) sold a total of 5,447,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $57.24 per share for $311.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.47 million shares of the GXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Jacobs Private Equity, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 5,447,500 shares at an average price of $57.24 for $311.81 million. The insider now directly holds 6,468,201 shares of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO).