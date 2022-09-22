Here are the top Institutional holders of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -52.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.65 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $17.67, the stock is -3.84% and -7.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -27.91% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -52.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.80%.

The stock witnessed a -7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.56%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.92 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.13% and -67.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 11.94%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times.