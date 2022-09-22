Here are the top Institutional holders of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -90.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -16.12% and -47.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.39 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -77.39% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -88.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.19.

The stock witnessed a -44.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.96%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.61% over the week and 23.45% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 0.29. Distance from 52-week low is 16.09% and -91.96% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.42M, and float is at 7.12M with Short Float at 0.24%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.