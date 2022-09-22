Here are the top Institutional holders of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is -50.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.78 and a high of $524.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $183.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.66%.

Currently trading at $175.83, the stock is -21.45% and -26.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -35.09% off its SMA200. GNRC registered -58.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.72%.

The stock witnessed a -27.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.28%, and is -17.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has around 8955 employees, a market worth around $11.70B and $4.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.70 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.27% and -66.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.50% this year

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.66M, and float is at 62.09M with Short Float at 10.48%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jagdfeld Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $216.36 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $264.96 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $213.81 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 615,975 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -18.89% down over the past 12 months.