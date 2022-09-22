Here are the top Institutional holders of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) shares

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is 52.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $24.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.09% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 37.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.62, the stock is -2.21% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -8.80% at the moment leaves the stock 73.25% off its SMA200. PLRX registered 15.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 156.79%.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 163.68%, and is -14.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $9.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 420.05% and -16.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.68M, and float is at 45.45M with Short Float at 6.64%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coulie Bernard, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Coulie Bernard sold 12,502 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $22.54 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59273.0 shares.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $22.50 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59273.0 shares of the PLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Lefebvre Eric (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 138,436 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 30.95% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -4.55% lower over the same period.