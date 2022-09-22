Here are the top Institutional holders of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is -75.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $38.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.46, the stock is -4.54% and -13.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -54.09% off its SMA200. PTGX registered -44.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.12%.

The stock witnessed a -6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.17%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $410.73M and $45.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.43% and -77.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.05M, and float is at 48.37M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PATEL DINESH V PH D, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PATEL DINESH V PH D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.64% down over the past 12 months.