Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is -63.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $9.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.94% off the consensus price target high of $15.47 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 70.16% higher than the price target low of $6.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -22.53% and -29.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -46.83% off its SMA200. AFMD registered -68.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.02%.

The stock witnessed a -29.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.01%, and is -22.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $331.81M and $34.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.42% and -72.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.40%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.33M, and float is at 137.53M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is trading -92.76% down over the past 12 months.