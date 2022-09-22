Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is -31.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.01 and a high of $139.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLE stock was last observed hovering at around $91.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $114.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.1% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.87% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.13, the stock is -5.70% and -9.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. ALLE registered -32.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.35.

The stock witnessed a -11.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Allegion plc (ALLE) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $8.31B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.53 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.38% and -34.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Allegion plc (ALLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegion plc (ALLE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegion plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year

Allegion plc (ALLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.90M, and float is at 87.41M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Allegion plc (ALLE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Allegion plc (ALLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martens Robert C., the company’s SVP Chief Innovation & Design. SEC filings show that Martens Robert C. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $112.07 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5433.0 shares.

Allegion plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Eckersley Timothy P (Sr. VP-Allegion International) sold a total of 2,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $111.32 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34284.0 shares of the ALLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Kemp Tracy L (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) disposed off 2,544 shares at an average price of $112.55 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 10,379 shares of Allegion plc (ALLE).

Allegion plc (ALLE): Who are the competitors?

ADT Inc. (ADT) is 1.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.