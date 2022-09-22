Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -80.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -18.38% and -26.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -53.74% off its SMA200. CENN registered -87.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.48%.

The stock witnessed a -20.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.23%, and is -17.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $303.01M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.90% and -92.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.21M with Short Float at 7.55%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.