Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is -66.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.37 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is -10.72% and -19.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -43.93% off its SMA200. HIMX registered -48.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.78%.

The stock witnessed a -19.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.52%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 2083 employees, a market worth around $912.24M and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.30% and -67.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 819.10% this year

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.30M, and float is at 121.76M with Short Float at 11.74%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -15.37% down over the past 12 months.