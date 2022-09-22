Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -42.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.46 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72%.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is -9.51% and -13.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -27.63% off its SMA200. IGT registered -23.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.58%.

The stock witnessed a -14.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.56%, and is -6.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.39 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.85% and -49.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 101.22M with Short Float at 4.17%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -16.89% lower over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -32.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.