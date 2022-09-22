Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is -92.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -15.54% and -71.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -88.69% off its SMA200. OBSV registered -95.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.25%.

The stock witnessed a -25.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.48%, and is -12.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $14.36M and $25.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.82% and -95.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.80%).

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.89M, and float is at 81.37M with Short Float at 2.34%.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ObsEva SA (OBSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -75.16% lower over the past 12 months.