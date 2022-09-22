Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is 221.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is 16.18% and 24.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -23.65% at the moment leaves the stock 139.63% off its SMA200. PBTS registered 34.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 320.00%.

The stock witnessed a 21.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.37%, and is 16.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.01% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $187.91M and $32.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 567.20% and -23.98% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.85M, and float is at 89.60M with Short Float at 1.66%.