Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is -51.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $4.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 60.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -15.01% and -17.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -7.60% at the moment leaves the stock -12.01% off its SMA200. SELB registered -63.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.63%.

The stock witnessed a -24.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.40%, and is -9.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $247.82M and $127.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.24% and -65.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.00% this year

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.51M, and float is at 114.28M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunn Carsten, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brunn Carsten sold 4,768 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.85 per share for a total of $8810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that COX CARRIE SMITH (Director) bought a total of 130,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.15 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BARABE TIMOTHY C (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.77 for $38720.0. The insider now directly holds 250,013 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.64% down over the past 12 months.