Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -49.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $22.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.78, the stock is -8.08% and -12.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -33.70% off its SMA200. MAC registered -49.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.31%.

The stock witnessed a -13.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $861.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.28% and -61.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.99M, and float is at 206.08M with Short Float at 6.88%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecchini Christopher J, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $17484.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9458.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that O HERN THOMAS E (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 11,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $8.99 per share for $99833.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Healey Doug J (Senior EVP, Head of Leasing) acquired 2,800 shares at an average price of $8.92 for $24976.0. The insider now directly holds 67,796 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -28.80% down over the past 12 months.