Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH)

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) is -60.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOSH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -34.70% and -34.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 6.54% at the moment leaves the stock -34.70% off its SMA200.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $24.17M and $5.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.28. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.64% and -74.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.10%).

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.50% this year

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.83M, and float is at 3.22M.