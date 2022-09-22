Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -43.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.98% off the consensus price target high of $9.04 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 12.66% higher than the price target low of $4.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is -7.24% and 1.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -32.96% off its SMA200. HBM registered -23.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.93%.

The stock witnessed a -0.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.33%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $2.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.16. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.14% and -53.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.89M, and float is at 261.62M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -26.63% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -1.81% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -19.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.