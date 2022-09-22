Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is -11.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.12 and a high of $108.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $89.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.0%.

Currently trading at $85.26, the stock is -6.20% and -1.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.92% off its SMA200. H registered 15.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.34%.

The stock witnessed a -5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.76%, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $9.76B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.21 and Fwd P/E is 43.57. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.59% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.20% this year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.95M, and float is at 49.26M with Short Float at 5.97%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL, the company’s. SEC filings show that HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL sold 43,418 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $90.42 per share for a total of $3.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that VONDRASEK MARK R () sold a total of 2,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $90.26 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5767.0 shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, ROCCA MICHAEL A (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $87.55 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 19,428 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 4.34% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is -2.50% lower over the same period. Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) is 6.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.