ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Volatility At 2.79%, Should You Add A Position?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -11.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $11.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.26% higher than the price target low of $8.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -9.25% and -9.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -16.61% off its SMA200. ICL registered 21.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.80%.

The stock witnessed a -13.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.07%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $11.07B and $9.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 955.56 and Fwd P/E is 16.86. Distance from 52-week low is 23.56% and -33.64% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 698.79M with Short Float at 0.16%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 31.66% up over the past 12 months.