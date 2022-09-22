Latch Inc. (LTCH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) is -86.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $14.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $1.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -12.15% and -13.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -10.62% at the moment leaves the stock -71.28% off its SMA200. LTCH registered -92.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.20%.

The stock witnessed a -9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.84%, and is -15.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.13% over the week and 12.92% over the month.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $146.26M and $48.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.41% and -92.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.70%).

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Latch Inc. (LTCH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Latch Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -875.90% this year

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.97M, and float is at 129.35M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Latch Inc. (LTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times.