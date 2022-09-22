Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Volatility At 4.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) is -32.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.48 and a high of $90.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNW stock was last observed hovering at around $48.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.02% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.3% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.98, the stock is -9.56% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -6.87% at the moment leaves the stock -19.25% off its SMA200. LNW registered -38.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.83%.

The stock witnessed a -12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.25%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $2.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.87. Distance from 52-week low is 8.44% and -50.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Light & Wonder Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.60% this year

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.00M, and float is at 89.00M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fine Capital Partners, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $52.69 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.42 million shares.

Light & Wonder Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $52.15 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.45 million shares of the LNW stock.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading -14.82% down over the past 12 months and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) that is -58.46% lower over the same period.