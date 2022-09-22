NatWest Group plc (NWG) Volatility At 1.91%, Should You Add A Position?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -2.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.99 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is -2.06% and -0.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 0.77% off its SMA200. NWG registered 5.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.75%.

The stock witnessed a -4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 58900 employees, a market worth around $28.73B and $11.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.80. Distance from 52-week low is 19.53% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.89B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.00%.