New Big Money Means Aptiv PLC (APTV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is -44.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.14 and a high of $180.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $93.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.94% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.56% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.85, the stock is -4.37% and -7.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -22.03% off its SMA200. APTV registered -36.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.20%.

The stock witnessed a -5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $25.53B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 218.39 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -49.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $98.76 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $97.03 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Massaro Joseph R (CFO and SVP, Business Ops) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $91.87 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 180,229 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is -4.00% lower over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -47.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.